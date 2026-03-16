Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in February

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 66,637 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 12th total of 91,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 410,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 410,942 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daikin Industries Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY opened at $11.85 on Monday. Daikin Industries has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.31.

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Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,153.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall?mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

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