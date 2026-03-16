Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Newegg Commerce, Inc. $NEGG

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,411 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Newegg Commerce stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $137.84.

About Newegg Commerce

(Free Report)

Newegg Commerce, Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg’s business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

Further Reading

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