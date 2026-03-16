Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $731,000 in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. $RAAQU

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Real Asset Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,033,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Real Asset Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Real Asset Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000.

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Real Asset Acquisition Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of RAAQU opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Real Asset Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Real Asset Acquisition Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Further Reading

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