Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells $274,120.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,281.50. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, January 15th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,620.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $439,320.00.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.36 and a beta of 1.29. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Klaviyo by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP raised its stake in Klaviyo by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after acquiring an additional 270,944 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

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Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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