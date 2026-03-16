SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $56,703.00 in Stock

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) Director Mika Nishimura sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $56,703.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,462.28. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SiBone Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.05 on Monday. SiBone has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $576.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73.

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SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $56.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SiBone from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SiBone in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SiBone from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiBone from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiBone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SiBone

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiBone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiBone by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SiBone by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after buying an additional 521,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SiBone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its stake in SiBone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,421,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SiBone by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiBone Company Profile

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Si-BONE, Inc is a commercial?stage medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of implant systems to treat degenerative conditions of the sacroiliac (SI) joint. Its flagship product, the iFuse Implant System, consists of triangular titanium implants that are inserted via a minimally invasive surgical procedure to stabilize the SI joint and alleviate chronic lower back and buttock pain.

FDA?cleared in 2012, the iFuse portfolio has expanded to include the iFuse-3D and iFuse-3Di devices, which feature a porous, 3D-printed surface to promote bone ongrowth and biological fixation.

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