Insider Selling: Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells $113,828.48 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $113,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,011,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,893,035.20. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $13,286.52.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.92 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $412.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSAK. Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on Lesaka Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 140,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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