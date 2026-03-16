Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $668,000 in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit $FACTU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.
FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Price Performance
FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.
FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile
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