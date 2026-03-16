Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $668,000 in FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit $FACTU

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:FACTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Price Performance

FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

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FACT II Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

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We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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