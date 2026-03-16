Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. $BEAGU

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAGU opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

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Bold Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bold Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: BEAGU) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company was formed to raise capital in order to merge with, acquire or otherwise combine with one or more businesses, enabling a private company to become publicly traded without undergoing the traditional initial public offering process.

Through its initial public offering, Bold Eagle Acquisition offers units consisting of common shares and warrants.

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