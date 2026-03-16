49,765 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV $PLMKU Purchased by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp, IV by 2,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter.

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Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMKU opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $12.33.

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker PLMKU. As a blank check company, it was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and subsequently identify and complete a business combination with one or more target companies. The units offered in its IPO consist of common stock and warrants exercisable for additional shares.

The company’s primary objective is to partner with businesses in sectors where it sees strong growth potential, leveraging its SPAC structure to expedite access to public markets.

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