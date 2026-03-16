Clear Street Group Inc. Takes Position in BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. $BSAAU

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSAAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 118,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BEST SPAC I Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST SPAC I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000.

Get BEST SPAC I Acquisition alerts:

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSAAU opened at $10.40 on Monday. BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

About BEST SPAC I Acquisition

BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s units, each consisting of one ordinary share and one-fifth of one warrant, trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol BSAAU.

While BEST SPAC I has not yet announced a definitive target or completed a business combination, the company is positioned to leverage its management team’s experience in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets to identify high-potential opportunities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BEST SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BEST SPAC I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST SPAC I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.