Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 94,952 Yorkville Acquisition Corp. $YORKU

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:YORKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yorkville Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Yorkville Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,688,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP acquired a new position in Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $844,000.

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Yorkville Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:YORKU opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

About Yorkville Acquisition

Yorkville Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with principal executive offices in New York, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker YORKU, representing its publicly traded units.

The company’s primary business activity is to identify and acquire a target business or businesses that can benefit from strategic guidance and access to public market capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:YORKU – Free Report).

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