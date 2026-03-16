Calydon Capital Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Calydon Capital cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. grew its position in Visa by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $307.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.00 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

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Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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