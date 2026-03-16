Calydon Capital Has $495,000 Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Calydon Capital lowered its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Certuity LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Ferrari News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrari will debut a rotating “Macarena” rear wing in China, showing aggressive aero innovation that could improve race pace if effective. Article Title

Ferrari will debut a rotating “Macarena” rear wing in China, showing aggressive aero innovation that could improve race pace if effective. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Ferrari experimenting with new winglets (including a halo winglet) in China — continued on-track development may provide performance upside later in the season. Article Title

Multiple outlets report Ferrari experimenting with new winglets (including a halo winglet) in China — continued on-track development may provide performance upside later in the season. Positive Sentiment: F1 coverage includes lifestyle/brand pieces (a day in the life of a Ferrari racing driver, Leclerc features) that support Ferrari’s premium brand and fan engagement. Article Title

F1 coverage includes lifestyle/brand pieces (a day in the life of a Ferrari racing driver, Leclerc features) that support Ferrari’s premium brand and fan engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Ferrari is sharing technical info with customer team Haas; this collaboration manages relationships but raises questions about competitive leverage. Article Title

Ferrari is sharing technical info with customer team Haas; this collaboration manages relationships but raises questions about competitive leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Debate continues in media and among drivers about the Ferrari vs Mercedes dynamic — mixed commentary from Hamilton and Russell frames uncertain competitive outlook. Article Title

Debate continues in media and among drivers about the Ferrari vs Mercedes dynamic — mixed commentary from Hamilton and Russell frames uncertain competitive outlook. Negative Sentiment: High-profile criticism: Lewis Hamilton and others say Ferrari is losing significant time to Mercedes due to engine/power-unit disadvantage — a direct hit to race-winning prospects. Article Title

High-profile criticism: Lewis Hamilton and others say Ferrari is losing significant time to Mercedes due to engine/power-unit disadvantage — a direct hit to race-winning prospects. Negative Sentiment: Calls from rivals and media for Ferrari to close the PU deficit increase pressure on technical and management teams; investors may worry about costly development needs or short-term underperformance. Article Title

Calls from rivals and media for Ferrari to close the PU deficit increase pressure on technical and management teams; investors may worry about costly development needs or short-term underperformance. Negative Sentiment: Race execution questioned after Australian GP strategy reviews and comments that Ferrari’s calls “robbed” them of a better result — operational miscues can depress short-term results and sentiment. Article Title

Race execution questioned after Australian GP strategy reviews and comments that Ferrari’s calls “robbed” them of a better result — operational miscues can depress short-term results and sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Drivers and pundits accuse Ferrari of obstructing rule-change talks and failing to learn from rivals’ mistakes — governance/PR friction could weigh on brand and on-track cooperation. Article Title

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Shares of RACE opened at $332.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.52 and a 200-day moving average of $397.36. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $328.00 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $3.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a yield of 99.0%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RACE. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ferrari to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.61.

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About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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