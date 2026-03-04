Bank of America Lowers GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $58.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTLB. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on GitLab from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -98.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $105,885.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,809.28. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of GitLab by 85.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,075 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 32.3% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 740.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $6,406,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

