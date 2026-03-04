MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.750-5.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 1.150-1.190 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Down 22.2%

Shares of MDB opened at $252.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $454.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,978,410. This represents a 11.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 57,354 shares of company stock valued at $23,474,994 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: MongoDB posted $1.65 EPS vs. $1.47 expected and $695.1M revenue (vs. $669.4M est.), with Atlas revenue up ~29% and total revenue +27% YoY — underpins longer?term growth thesis. Q4 Results PR

Q4 results beat consensus: MongoDB posted $1.65 EPS vs. $1.47 expected and $695.1M revenue (vs. $669.4M est.), with Atlas revenue up ~29% and total revenue +27% YoY — underpins longer?term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Many analysts remain constructive: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy ($475 PT), Rosenblatt kept a Buy ($425 PT) and Citigroup set a $400 target — shows institutional belief in MDB’s longer?term upside despite near?term noise. Guggenheim Reaffirm Rosenblatt Buy Citigroup PT

Many analysts remain constructive: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy ($475 PT), Rosenblatt kept a Buy ($425 PT) and Citigroup set a $400 target — shows institutional belief in MDB’s longer?term upside despite near?term noise. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming investor event: CEO CJ Desai and CFO Mike Berry are presenting at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference (Mar 4) — opportunity for management to clarify strategy, guidance assumptions and cadence for Atlas/AI revenue. Conference Notice

Upcoming investor event: CEO CJ Desai and CFO Mike Berry are presenting at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference (Mar 4) — opportunity for management to clarify strategy, guidance assumptions and cadence for Atlas/AI revenue. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed short-term expectations: management’s near-term outlook and commentary about Atlas growth were read as muted, triggering a sharp selloff and heavy intraday volatility. That guidance shock is the primary reason shares fell. Reuters: Shares Plummet

Guidance disappointed short-term expectations: management’s near-term outlook and commentary about Atlas growth were read as muted, triggering a sharp selloff and heavy intraday volatility. That guidance shock is the primary reason shares fell. Negative Sentiment: Executive departures and shakeup: the exit of senior go?to?market executives contributed to investor nervousness about near?term execution and was cited by several outlets as a factor amplifying the selloff. Seeking Alpha: Exec Shakeup

Executive departures and shakeup: the exit of senior go?to?market executives contributed to investor nervousness about near?term execution and was cited by several outlets as a factor amplifying the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Broad analyst target cuts & downgrades: multiple firms cut price targets (UBS, Canaccord, UBS, Oppenheimer, Wedbush, others) and Zacks downgraded MDB from Strong Buy to Hold — increases short?term sell pressure even as many still rate it Buy. Zacks Downgrade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,447,000 after buying an additional 1,427,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in MongoDB by 61.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,550,000 after acquiring an additional 563,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,498,000 after acquiring an additional 467,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 258.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 604,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,560,000 after purchasing an additional 435,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

