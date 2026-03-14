DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stake Raised by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,682 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises about 3.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in DexCom were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

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DexCom Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of DXCM opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.DexCom’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded DexCom from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

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DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company’s offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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