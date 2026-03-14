P2 Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

P2 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. LivaNova accounts for approximately 5.0% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of LivaNova worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivaNova by 998.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 63.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in LivaNova by 44.8% during the third quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 90.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company’s primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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