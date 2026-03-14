Olde Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $187.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.34 and its 200 day moving average is $196.26.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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