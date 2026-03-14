Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,303 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,926,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,417,517,000 after acquiring an additional 610,129 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,923,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,794,952,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,622,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,558,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,523,000 after purchasing an additional 911,908 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shopify Trading Down 2.5%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $122.96 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19. The company has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 132.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, February 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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