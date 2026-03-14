Dnca Finance Buys 10,150 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Dnca Finance boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Dnca Finance’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,882,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.18. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $70,601.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,554.85. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 550 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $100,342.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 501,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,554,777.40. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near?term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near?term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer?term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer?term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead?plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead?plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near?term selling pressure. Read More.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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