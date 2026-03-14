Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 164,407 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,298.85. The trade was a 66.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $647,931.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,472,126.89. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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