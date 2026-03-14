Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Sells 157,112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 157,112 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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