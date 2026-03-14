Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 155.9% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,893,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $693.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,950 shares of company stock valued at $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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