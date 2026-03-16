Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,523,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,929,000 after purchasing an additional 291,864 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 9.6% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,510,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Key Headlines Impacting Carnival

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.