Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,523,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,929,000 after purchasing an additional 291,864 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 9.6% in the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carnival by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,510,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Price Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $23.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Carnival Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Barclays cut their price target on Carnival from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL
Key Headlines Impacting Carnival
Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seabourn (Carnival’s luxury brand) unveiled a new high?end “Denali Experience” pre?cruise program for Alaska in 2027–28 — a small but constructive product expansion that supports higher?margin, premium offerings. Seabourn Denali Experience
- Neutral Sentiment: A valuation piece reviews CCL after recent share cooling, noting mixed momentum (short?term weakness but positive 1?year performance) — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing Carnival Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Industry news: Royal Caribbean plunged after an oil spike tied to Iran tanker strikes; reports note Carnival also fell and may be more exposed if it lacks fuel hedges — rising bunker costs threaten margins and drive near?term downside. RCL Oil Spike / Impact on Carnival
- Negative Sentiment: Market coverage: Benzinga and Zacks reported CCL sliding as Middle East tensions lifted oil and investors sold into the risk — these stories reflect momentum selling and sentiment shifts that can exacerbate price moves. Benzinga: Stock Slides as Oil Rises Zacks: CCL Declines
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: The Goldman Sachs Group issued a pessimistic forecast for CCL and Stifel lowered its price target to $35 — analyst downgrades/target cuts increase selling pressure and can influence institutional flows. Goldman Sachs Forecast Stifel Lowers Price Target
Carnival Profile
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
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