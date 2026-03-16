Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 54,574 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 69.5% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ ON opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 172.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,176,341.20. This trade represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.