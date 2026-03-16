Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 7,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $250,953.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,941.35. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $35,692.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,646.38. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 948,499 shares of company stock worth $30,897,071 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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