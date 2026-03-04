Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in General Motors Company $GM

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of General Motors worth $158,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

