CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $465.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.43.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $391.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total transaction of $5,082,698.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 622.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 71.4% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s CEO said demand for the Falcon platform is “elevated” in the AI era and management gave an upbeat earnings outlook, signaling confidence in subscription growth and enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Read More.

CrowdStrike’s CEO said demand for the Falcon platform is “elevated” in the AI era and management gave an upbeat earnings outlook, signaling confidence in subscription growth and enterprise spending on cybersecurity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4/FY26 results showed continued top-line strength: revenue roughly $1.31B (+~23% YoY) and management highlighted record milestones (ending ARR ~$5.25B and ~$1.01B net new ARR). The company reported adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a small margin. Those metrics reinforce subscription durability and ARR expansion. Read More.

Q4/FY26 results showed continued top-line strength: revenue roughly $1.31B (+~23% YoY) and management highlighted record milestones (ending ARR ~$5.25B and ~$1.01B net new ARR). The company reported adjusted EPS that topped consensus by a small margin. Those metrics reinforce subscription durability and ARR expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side shops updated coverage ahead of results (including upgrades/overweight calls and new coverage from Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler), which supports constructive analyst sentiment and helped intraday buying. Read More.

Multiple sell?side shops updated coverage ahead of results (including upgrades/overweight calls and new coverage from Wells Fargo and Piper Sandler), which supports constructive analyst sentiment and helped intraday buying. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options-implied volatility signaled a large expected post?earnings move (~8% swing), so price action may continue to be choppy even with a beat. Traders should expect elevated volatility around the release. Read More.

Options-implied volatility signaled a large expected post?earnings move (~8% swing), so price action may continue to be choppy even with a beat. Traders should expect elevated volatility around the release. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage and data aggregators emphasize different accounting views (adjusted vs. GAAP): while non?GAAP metrics looked solid, at least one third?party summary highlighted weaker GAAP operating results and a year?over?year EPS decline on a GAAP basis — important for interpreting headline beats. Read More.

Some coverage and data aggregators emphasize different accounting views (adjusted vs. GAAP): while non?GAAP metrics looked solid, at least one third?party summary highlighted weaker GAAP operating results and a year?over?year EPS decline on a GAAP basis — important for interpreting headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing market concerns about AI?driven disruption to cybersecurity incumbents have pressured CRWD shares in recent weeks; investors remain sensitive to any guidance that slows or fails to reaccelerate growth. Geopolitical risk and broader tech weakness also weighed on sentiment into the print. Read More.

Ongoing market concerns about AI?driven disruption to cybersecurity incumbents have pressured CRWD shares in recent weeks; investors remain sensitive to any guidance that slows or fails to reaccelerate growth. Geopolitical risk and broader tech weakness also weighed on sentiment into the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quiver/third?party data flagged heavy insider selling and notable institutional trimming in recent quarters — a potential governance/positioning signal that can add selling pressure if macro or guidance disappoints. Read More.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.