Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $12,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Chemed by 23.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 12.6% in the second quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.55. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $623.60.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.02 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $639.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.83 EPS. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (down from $572.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.00.

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

