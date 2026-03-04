TD Asset Management Inc Sells 42,776 Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. $BNT

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 400.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 249,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 182.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Increases Dividend

Brookfield Wealth Solutions ( NYSE:BNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

