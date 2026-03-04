TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374,906 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aris Mining were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Mining Stock Up 3.9%

ARMN opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -963.05 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Aris Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARMN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a diversified portfolio of precious metal and lithium assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARMN, the company pursues a disciplined strategy of resource definition and project development to deliver value for its shareholders.

The firm’s principal assets include several high-grade gold projects across multiple continents and a strategic lithium property in the United States.

Featured Stories

