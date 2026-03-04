TD Asset Management Inc Has $4.07 Million Stake in Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. $RAPP

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rapport Therapeutics were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAPP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,308,000 after purchasing an additional 519,047 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,154,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Rapport Therapeutics stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $149,236.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,603.44. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $246,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 387,075 shares in the company, valued at $11,232,916.50. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock worth $1,941,612. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.