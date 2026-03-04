Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
Broadcom stock opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average is $342.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its Buy rating and keeps a $500 price target, highlighting Broadcom’s leadership in AI and networking which supports upside expectations. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Leads AI and Networking Expansion, Jefferies Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom announced shipments of a 2nm custom compute SoC and launched BroadPeak (radio/5G-6G), reinforcing tech leadership in AI datacenter and telecom markets that could sustain revenue/margin expansion. Broadcom’s 2nm SoC And BroadPeak Aim At AI And 6G Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst consensus price-target momentum remains elevated (median analyst 12?month target cited near $454), reflecting expectations that AI-driven revenue growth will re-rate the shares over the next 12 months. Broadcom (AVGO) Is Trading 25% Below Its Recent High: Here’s Why $454 Is the 12-Month Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Q1: multiple previews expect record revenue driven by AI chips and VMware, but warn margin pressure and valuation leave outcomes binary — earnings could trigger a big swing. Broadcom Q1 Preview: Record Revenue Expected, But Stock Is Looking ‘On the Ropes’
- Neutral Sentiment: Traders expect elevated post-earnings volatility (big potential intraday move), increasing the chance of sharp price action regardless of beat/miss. Here’s How Much Traders Expect Broadcom Stock To Move After Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $340 and moved to sector perform, flagging more limited near-term upside and contributing downward pressure on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: SEC filing-based reports show CEO Hock E. Tan’s 2025 pay disclosed at roughly $205M and heavy insider selling activity highlighted by data aggregators — governance and large sales can weigh sentiment. Broadcom Inc. ($AVGO) CEO 2025 Pay Revealed
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentators (e.g., Jim Cramer) warned the name is “too hard to own” right now, reflecting caution around valuation, concentration and near-term execution. Jim Cramer on Broadcom: “This Is One of Those That’s Just Too Hard to Own Right Now”
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
