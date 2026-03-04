Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $313.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average is $342.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 595,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,189,900.76. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $443.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

