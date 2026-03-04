HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Up 35.1% in February

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,031,743 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 29th total of 2,244,166 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,299,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,299,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HUYA by 92.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in HUYA by 8.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.40 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

HUYA Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 672,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,731. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $781.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 0.89.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.