Short Interest in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Grows By 34.7%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,609 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 29th total of 9,363 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 93.22% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF worth $32,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Up 0.5%

ISWN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.45. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

