Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.12 Million Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,122,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 134,604.0% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 164.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,593,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,942 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 170.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,504,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,077,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,260,000 after buying an additional 2,491,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

Trending Headlines about Exelon

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Exelon Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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