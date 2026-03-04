Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 20% Higher – Still a Buy?

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 227,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 89,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Goldcliff Resource Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of assets in Canada and the United States. It holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.