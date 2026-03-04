UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $280.07, but opened at $315.09. UCB shares last traded at $315.09, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCBJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UCB in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get UCB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBJF

UCB Stock Up 12.5%

UCB Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.62.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.