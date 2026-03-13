Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,724 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Aercap worth $26,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Aercap by 19.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aercap by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aercap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Aercap Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.