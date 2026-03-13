PAID Network (PAID) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $37.61 thousand and approximately $21.81 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,615.85 or 0.98990495 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,833,217 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 542,833,217.26 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.00006929 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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