Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.50, with a volume of 87487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75.

Iconic Labs Trading Down 14.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £208,260.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Iconic Labs Company Profile

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019. Iconic Labs Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

