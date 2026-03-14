Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Up 110.6% in February

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,007,583 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the February 12th total of 478,421 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMWB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. William Blair cut shares of Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Stock Up 2.1%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,285,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,700 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Similarweb by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,208,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 881,652 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,106,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,887,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Similarweb by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,646,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Similarweb

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Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

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