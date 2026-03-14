Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Short Interest Up 110.6% in February

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,007,583 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the February 12th total of 478,421 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on SMWB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Similarweb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. William Blair cut shares of Similarweb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMWB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb
Similarweb Stock Up 2.1%
Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 70.38% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.
Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.
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