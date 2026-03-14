iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 114.7% in February

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 754,078 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the February 12th total of 351,145 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,669,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,669,992 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

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iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a yield of 286.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 67,377.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,040,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,019 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 493.5% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,883,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,132,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,017,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,716 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe. Component securities include those of banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies and real estate companies.

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