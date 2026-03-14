Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $25.9425. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $25.7440, with a volume of 1,914 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SUBCY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

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Subsea 7 SA is a global engineering, construction and services contractor serving the offshore energy industry. The company specializes in complex subsea infrastructure projects, offering pipeline and riser installation, umbilical and flowline deployment, and subsea tie-ins. Its fleet of specialized vessels, diving systems and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) supports installation, inspection, maintenance and repair activities across the life cycle of offshore oil, gas and renewable energy fields.

With roots tracing back to the merger of Subsea 7 Inc and Acergy SA in 2011, Subsea 7 has built a broad international footprint.

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