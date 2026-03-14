Short Interest in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Grows By 117.7%

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 208,628 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the February 12th total of 95,823 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 607,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 607,437 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JGRO. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $97.91.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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