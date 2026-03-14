Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Texas Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.47. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.4690, with a volume of 384,923 shares.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Target Hospitality

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Trending Headlines about Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $66,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,986.28. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Target Hospitality this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Capital upgraded Target Hospitality from “hold” to “strong-buy”, providing bullish analyst support that can lift demand for the stock. Texas Capital Upgrade

Texas Capital upgraded Target Hospitality from “hold” to “strong-buy”, providing bullish analyst support that can lift demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Deep-dive coverage highlights the WHS segment is driving contract momentum — a positive for future revenue growth — but notes margin pressure, leaving near-term profitability outlook mixed. MSN Article

Deep-dive coverage highlights the WHS segment is driving contract momentum — a positive for future revenue growth — but notes margin pressure, leaving near-term profitability outlook mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for details on management commentary and guidance; useful for investors who want to parse forward commentary and contract detail. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for details on management commentary and guidance; useful for investors who want to parse forward commentary and contract detail. Negative Sentiment: Analyst Northland Securities cut its FY2026 EPS view substantially — now forecasting a loss of ($0.26) from a prior ($0.19) — and issued negative quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: ($0.12), Q2: ($0.08), Q3: ($0.04), Q4: ($0.02)), signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations for the company.

Analyst Northland Securities cut its FY2026 EPS view substantially — now forecasting a loss of ($0.26) from a prior ($0.19) — and issued negative quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: ($0.12), Q2: ($0.08), Q3: ($0.04), Q4: ($0.02)), signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations for the company. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded TH to a “Sell”, adding bearish pressure from the sell-side and potentially increasing short interest or driving investor caution. Downgrade Article

Wall Street Zen downgraded TH to a “Sell”, adding bearish pressure from the sell-side and potentially increasing short interest or driving investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results showed an EPS miss (reported -$0.15 vs. -$0.10 expected) despite a revenue beat ($89.8M vs. ~$85.2M), underscoring margin/earnings pressure that analysts are reacting to and which may weigh on the stock until profitability trends improve.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 121.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $928.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.