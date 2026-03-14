Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Smiths Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $33.81. Smiths Group shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 990 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMGZY shares. Zacks Research lowered Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Smiths Group Price Performance

Smiths Group Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74.

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc, headquartered in London, is a diversified engineering firm with roots dating back to 1851. Over its long history, the company has evolved from a manufacturer of timepieces into a provider of critical components and systems for industries ranging from energy and natural resources to healthcare and security. Smiths Group is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over-the-counter under the symbol SMGZY.

The company operates through four principal divisions.

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