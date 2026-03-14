Sirios Capital Management L P Has $698,000 Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,922 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares in the company, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 207.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

View Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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