Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in GDS Holdings $GDS

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,988,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in GDS by 77.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,004,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,658 shares during the period. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,474,000 after purchasing an additional 403,256 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in GDS by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,073 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in GDS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,415,000 after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 2,407,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,188,000 after buying an additional 630,339 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $42.86 on Friday. GDS Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDS

About GDS

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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