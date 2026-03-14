Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,610 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $50,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 86.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,247,150. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,459.25. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 67,933 shares of company stock valued at $14,363,897 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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